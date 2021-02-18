How soon is now? Electric trucks could arrive quicker than expected

New research argues that the economics of low- and zero-emission trucking could start adding up sooner than commonly predicted. By Xavier Boucherat

   February 18, 2021

The promise of reduced downtime and cheap electricity has brought many in the trucking industry to the same conclusion: that the business case for electrification, from a total cost of ownership (TCO) standpoint, is starting to add up. This is especially true of the short-haul and delivery segments. The question for fleets is when: the high cost of electrified trucks, a market which is still maturing, is such that no one can afford to mistime the switch….

