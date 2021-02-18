How soon is now? Electric trucks could arrive quicker than expected

The promise of reduced downtime and cheap electricity has brought many in the trucking industry to the same conclusion: that the business case for electrification, from a total cost of ownership (TCO) standpoint, is starting to add up. This is especially true of the short-haul and delivery segments. The question for fleets is when: the high cost of electrified trucks, a market which is still maturing, is such that no one can afford to mistime the switch….