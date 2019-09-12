How does autonomous vehicle technology impact automaker liability?

Will manufacturers be liable for every autonomous vehicle crash injury? Not so fast, writes Michael R. Carey—autonomous vehicles are products subject to time-tested strict liability standards

   September 12, 2019

The law tends to lag technological advances. New autonomous vehicle technology, however, might be an exception to this rule, at least when it comes to assessing manufacturer liability in crashes. The time-tested strict products liability model is well-suited for the future of mobility, particularly as it relates to personal injury litigation….

