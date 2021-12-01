How automotive partnerships could create hydrogen breakthroughs

With each passing year, the global automotive industry transitions further away from the internal combustion engine (ICE) and towards the battery electric vehicle (BEV). But the latter is not the only option for a more sustainable future. Fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) are part of the mix too but have so far achieved less serious attention than their lithium-ion battery equivalents. But while there might not yet be a lone company associated with aggressive hydrogen promotion—the equivalent of Tesla with BEVs, perhaps—several industry partnerships are laying the groundwork for further development.