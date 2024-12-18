Honda and Nissan merger rumours grow with China pressure

New mobility investment requirements and growing competition from China have put the pressure on Japanese automakers. Numerous R&D and production alliances are already in place, but an outright merger could soon be on the cards.

Nikkei reports that Honda and Nissan have held initial talks to explore the potential of a merger. The two companies announced a general memorandum of understanding in March 2024 around vehicle intelligence and electrification. In August, they followed with an agreement on software platforms. While neither company has confirmed the reported merger talks, they have also not denied them.