Honda and Nissan merger rumours grow with China pressure

Japanese reports indicate Honda and Nissan have held early stage merger discussions. By Megan Lampinen

New mobility investment requirements and growing competition from China have put the pressure on Japanese automakers. Numerous R&D and production alliances are already in place, but an outright merger could soon be on the cards.

Nikkei reports that Honda and Nissan have held initial talks to explore the potential of a merger. The two companies announced a general memorandum of understanding in March 2024 around vehicle intelligence and electrification. In August, they followed with an agreement on software platforms. While neither company has confirmed the reported merger talks, they have also not denied them.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here