Holon’s autonomous mover is key to new mobility ecosystem

The autonomous mover is becoming a global reality. At London Heathrow Airport in the UK, for example, Westfield and Ultra pods have ferried passengers between terminals since 2010. In the US, the Olli 2.0 pod bus was launched in 2016 for use on slower speed sites such as universities and hospitals, until owner Local Motors closed in January 2022. Meanwhile, China’s online tech firm Baidu has created the 14-seater Apolong in partnership with bus manufacturer King Long. In France, autonomous vehicle designer Navya ran several pilots with its Autonom Shuttle Evo, though its future is now in doubt as the company has fallen into serious financial difficulty.
