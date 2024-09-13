GM and Hyundai pursue peer support strategy       

The move towards electrification and software-defined vehicles (SDVs) is devouring automakers’ resources. The transition demands a radically new skillset for incumbents and huge R&D investment, which most are struggling to manage on their own. As a result, automakers are increasingly pooling resources to tackle some of the most pressing technology trends.

The latest such move comes from General Motors and Hyundai, which signed a Memorandum of Understanding on 12 September to explore collaboration in the key areas of vehicle development, supply chain, and clean-energy technologies. “Our goal is to unlock the scale and creativity of both companies to deliver even more competitive vehicles to customers faster and more efficiently,” said GM Chief Executive Mary Barra.