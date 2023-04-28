Ford simplifies vehicle data analysis to reduce CV downtime

As the commercial vehicle (CV) sector continues its digital transformation journey, the value of data is growing. Indeed, some players believe it will be crucial to unlocking the full potential of aspects such as navigation and autonomous operations.

The automotive industry’s Big Data market was valued at US$4.2bn in 2021, according to AI-driven market insights provider ReportLinker. This is expected to more than double to US$9.9bn by 2027. A study by Deloitte—Big data and analytics in the automotive industry—stated that the volume of data now available to automotive stakeholders is enormous to the point of being intimidating. Nevertheless, the consultancy believes “the possibilities it affords can no longer be ignored.”