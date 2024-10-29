Ford battles market forces and the cost of reorganising

Ford’s Q3 2024 results were impacted by detrimental market conditions as it seeks to make tough decisions for its future business. By Will Girling

Much like its US competitor General Motors, Ford recorded a generally positive Q3 2024 with several caveats. Released on 28 October, its financial report stated revenue was up 5.5% year-on-year at US$46.2bn and adjusted EBIT improved by US$352m to US$2.6bn. At the same time, full-year EBIT is now US$10bn—the lower end of the previously advised US$10bn-12bn scale—and net income for Q3 was US$900m, down from US$1.2bn in 2023.

Ford explained the diminished performance as primarily a consequence of strategically reshuffling its electric vehicle (EV) business: dropping a planned three-row SUV and pushing back two new battery-powered pick-up models to 2027. The company hopes that doing so will provide breathing room to reduce production costs—particularly for batteries—and ultimately make EVs more affordable and accessible.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here