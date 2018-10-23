For what it’s worth, automakers value their data

Connected vehicles produce huge quantities of data every second using sensors and cameras. What many drivers are unaware of, however, is where this data goes, or how it is used. There is considerable potential for customers to benefit from this data, as outlined by John Ellis in his book, ‘The Zero Dollar Car‘, but until business models are established, it is the automakers who will continue to be the the main beneficiaries.
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
Contact us for pricing
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference