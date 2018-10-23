For what it’s worth, automakers value their data

Automakers know their data is valuable - they just need to ensure it generates value. By Josh Wickham

   October 23, 2018

Connected vehicles produce huge quantities of data every second using sensors and cameras. What many drivers are unaware of, however, is where this data goes, or how it is used. There is considerable potential for customers to benefit from this data, as outlined by John Ellis in his book, ‘The Zero Dollar Car‘, but until business models are established, it is the automakers who will continue to be the the main beneficiaries.

