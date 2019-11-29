For improved public transport, Indian cities must tackle the last mile

New buses and extended metro lines won’t deliver their maximum benefit unless Indian cities solve the last mile problem, and make services convenient and appealing. By Xavier Boucherat

   November 29, 2019

Public transport in Indian cities largely relies on bus fleets, with metro connectivity often lacking. In Bengaluru, for example, the Namma Metro runs just two lines, and does not cover several commuter-heavy routes including some that go the important tech hubs which have sprung up around the city’s periphery. Expansion of the system will not be finished until 2023, and for those who live or work in these important, emerging districts, roads remain the only sensible option….

Close
Close