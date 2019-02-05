Five underrated external risks threatening the auto industry

The automotive industry is under pressure in 2019 from several external factors. These include slumping sales in China, policy uncertainty in key markets such as the US and ongoing technological disruptions.
However, industry decision-makers have not paid enough attention to many of these brewing risks. Control Risks has therefore compiled a top 5 list of underrated external risks for the automotive industry….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference