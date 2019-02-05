Five underrated external risks threatening the auto industry

From the politicisation of data to protectionism, the most obvious external risks may also be the auto industry’s most underrated, writes Julia Coym, senior analyst at Control Risks

   February 5, 2019

The automotive industry is under pressure in 2019 from several external factors. These include slumping sales in China, policy uncertainty in key markets such as the US and ongoing technological disruptions.

However, industry decision-makers have not paid enough attention to many of these brewing risks. Control Risks has therefore compiled a top 5 list of underrated external risks for the automotive industry….

Close
Close