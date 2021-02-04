Five-minute charge promise shifts from scooters to EVs

Could a five-minute charging time convince more drivers and fleets to go electric? It certainly could, but it’s simply not been a technical possibility—until now.
Israeli start-up StoreDot has been working on extreme fast charging (XFC) technology that can slash the time it takes to fully charge a lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery to just five minutes. It recently marked an important milestone with the launch of engineering samples of this technology to the market. “In many people’s minds this was considered impossible due to the safety concerns and the high power required during charging, and the whole chemistry around Li-ion batteries,” says StoreDot Chief Executive Doron Myersdorf….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference