Five-minute charge promise shifts from scooters to EVs

Could a five-minute charging time convince more drivers and fleets to go electric? It certainly could, but it’s simply not been a technical possibility—until now.

Israeli start-up StoreDot has been working on extreme fast charging (XFC) technology that can slash the time it takes to fully charge a lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery to just five minutes. It recently marked an important milestone with the launch of engineering samples of this technology to the market. “In many people’s minds this was considered impossible due to the safety concerns and the high power required during charging, and the whole chemistry around Li-ion batteries,” says StoreDot Chief Executive Doron Myersdorf….