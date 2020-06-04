First mile innovation sparse, but ideas are surfacing

Today, the challenges of last-mile delivery are on show for all to see. The ascent of e-commerce as a favoured method of purchase, and the resulting increase in vehicle miles travelled due to deliveries, has been a defining mobility trend of our times. Prior to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), congestion issues were exacerbated by those vehicles trying to fulfil the prompt deliveries now widely expected, and innovation in the sector to try to tackle these issues—from delivery bots to self driving trials—has come thick and fast….