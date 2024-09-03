Factory closures: is a battle erupting for the future of VW?

Volkswagen’s financial travails have been reported on regularly in recent years. From the diesel emissions scandal to the failure of its Cariad software unit to deliver the necessary technical solutions, which cost the German giant billions of euros, problems abound. Until now, the answer to VW’s myriad problems, as far as the company had any, was to cut costs. Evidently this has not worked, and a more fundamental approach to addressing the company’s problems is required. VW is looking to cut €10bn (US$11bn) from its costs by 2026, but doing this through traditional methods is seemingly now not enough.