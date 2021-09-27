EVs meet today’s crash test expectations, but battery concerns linger

At a glance, a typical consumer is unlikely to spot much difference between an electric vehicle (EV) and an internal combustion engine (ICE) equivalent, bar perhaps an additional badge on the vehicle’s rear or a different coloured number plate. Their internals, however, differ drastically.

In most ICE vehicles the engine is installed in the space in front of the cabin, but many EV manufacturers are opting to place the battery in the vehicle’s floor. From a design perspective, this is a practical and intelligent use of space, but it is a decision that also places new demands on crash structures.