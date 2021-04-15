EV lightweighting progress iterative, not revolutionary

There is good potential for further lightweighting in EVs, but a next-generation step-change is still many years out. By Jack Hunsley

   April 15, 2021

Weight is a critical concern for electric vehicles (EVs), as adding unnecessary kilograms places greater strain on the battery and powertrain. That can hurt range, acceleration and, perhaps more importantly, upfront and ongoing costs. If the industry is to achieve financial parity between EVs and fossil fuel vehicles, lightweighting is likely to prove a cornerstone technology….

Close
Close