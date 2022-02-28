EV charging network success hinges on much more than funding

Bureau Veritas offers an inside look at what is needed to ensure infrastructure doesn’t hold back the e-mobility revolution. By Megan Lampinen

Electric vehicles (EVs) are starting to make their way into the mainstream. 2021 saw record EV sales in many markets around the world, and automakers intend to launch a stream of new models this year and over the decade. What needs to accompany this wave is investment in charging infrastructure. From depot charging to a home wall box to a public network of fast-chargers, drivers must feel comfortable that they can ‘refuel’ their EV when and how they want to.

Many governments are coming forward with financial support to speed the rollout of infrastructure. The UK, for instance, offers grants to homeowners towards the cost of installing a wall charger, to businesses towards workplace charge points and to local authorities towards on-street residential charging points. In the US, the Biden Administration recently allocated US$7.5bn for charging support across the country as part of its US$1.2tr infrastructure bill.

Funding schemes like these are helpful but it will take more than money to successfully establish and maintain an efficient charging network.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here