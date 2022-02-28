EV charging network success hinges on much more than funding

Electric vehicles (EVs) are starting to make their way into the mainstream. 2021 saw record EV sales in many markets around the world, and automakers intend to launch a stream of new models this year and over the decade. What needs to accompany this wave is investment in charging infrastructure. From depot charging to a home wall box to a public network of fast-chargers, drivers must feel comfortable that they can ‘refuel’ their EV when and how they want to.

Many governments are coming forward with financial support to speed the rollout of infrastructure. The UK, for instance, offers grants to homeowners towards the cost of installing a wall charger, to businesses towards workplace charge points and to local authorities towards on-street residential charging points. In the US, the Biden Administration recently allocated US$7.5bn for charging support across the country as part of its US$1.2tr infrastructure bill.

Funding schemes like these are helpful but it will take more than money to successfully establish and maintain an efficient charging network.