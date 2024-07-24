eSim enables connected and compliant in-car experiences

eSIM technology serves the connected car with a flexible platform to provide the necessary connectivity for any service, whilst addressing security concerns. By Sönke Schröder

The driving experience has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent decades. Gone are the days when the sole objective was simply to transport individuals from point A to point B. In today’s world, consumers want their car to be an extension of their home, their office, their entertainment systems and their lives in general. It’s not just a space to inhabit during a journey, but a personal haven for media consumption, completing work and spending time with loved ones, such as friends, family and colleagues.

Thanks to new innovations, these desires are now becoming a possibility. But this brings with it its own set of challenges. For some time now, cars have been moving away from simply being run by mechanical engines and have been increasingly adopting electronically controlled components whilst becoming more connected. With this, security concerns can grow. Mobility will now need to be covered by the same protections afforded to people’s digital identities in other areas of their lives. Compliance is also crucial as different regions have different regulations on how automotive manufacturers protect the consumer data which is now being stored in integrated devices. With this in mind, how can the industry safely innovate for the benefit of drivers and passengers?

On the road to success with the eSIM

As the connected car becomes the norm, the technology that brings it to life is the embedded SIM, or eSIM technology. It’s at the heart of what makes this revolution possible. Rather than have a removable SIM inserted into relevant devices, the technology that requires a mobile connection is fitted with a permanent, immovable chip that lasts its entire lifespan, which can be updated remotely. It’s these eSIMs that can provide the foundation for telematics, autonomous driving and other services.

To then ensure drivers aren’t sacrificing security in the name of personalisation and connectivity, eSIM ecosystems are as secure as provisions included in removable SIM cards. This is essential as the risk posed to the driver and other road users could be catastrophic if cyber criminals were able to take control of the car. Drivers and passengers must be fully protected with state-of-the-art security provisions.

With a certified Remote SIM Provisioning (RSP) process, all the required data stored on the eSIM is protected in a tamper-proof manner. Communication between the backend system and the eSIM takes place via a secure connection. Modern systems deploy IP-based protocols and cryptographic methods, while older systems facilitate communication via secure SMS. For security from the car IP endpoint to server IP endpoint, an additional eSIM-based solution can be deployed as per the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA) standards to establish a Transport Layer Security (TLS)-secure IP link.

Compliance in specific locations

With physical SIM cards, it’s not usually possible to change the network operator without having to replace it, but eSIMs do offer this functionality. Remote management enables automatic switching to the optimal carrier profile, which allows manufacturers to remain compliant with in-country regulations while meeting local requirements at the same time. It enables carmakers to effortlessly adapt as the landscape shifts.

Specific high-profile examples, such as Advanced Automatic Collision Notification (AACN), US and Canada requiring automated accident alerts to travel over the domestic network, have shown the importance of meeting laws that are relevant only to the local area. Countries including China, Turkey, Brazil, India and the United Arab Emirates have also enacted laws on telecommunications regulation, or are currently in the process of preparing laws with specific local requirements.

In the EU, regulations mandated in 2018 require that all new vehicles be fitted with an eCall system, which automatically contacts the emergency services in the case of a serious accident. An eSIM provides the basis for connectivity, with the car manufacturer’s system then collecting and sending the data. eSIMs also enable the vehicle to be identified using the Mobile Station International Subscriber Directory Number (MSISDN) and allows the vehicle to be called back.

A multi-SIM reality

Looking ahead, independent eSIMs for both the car and the driver will become more commonplace, otherwise known as a Dual-SIM, Dual-Active (DSDA) solution. DSDA uses the external car antenna for the best signal quality, and therefore taking the battery strain away from mobile devices. The first eSIM in this scenario is used for vital services such as eCall and telematics services from the OEM. A mobile connection is established for the second personal eSIM, regardless of the network provider used by the car manufacturer to provide its services.

This second eSIM can be wholly dedicated to the entertainment offerings on offer, such as infotainment and music streaming applications. This can include Apple CarPlay for example, so users can enjoy their favourite music or podcasts. For family journeys, multiple personal eSIM profiles can allow individuals to access personalised digital services. Children could watch a video in the vehicle, keeping them entertained on long trips —a blessing to parents in the front no doubt. Parents can also tailor their children’s profiles to control what they can access.

A secure, connected future

It’s clear that drivers now value connectivity and personalisation when getting behind the wheel, and this has already impacted buying decisions of consumers. The possibilities of the connected car are far from being exhausted, in fact, development has only just started. In the future, numerous other 5G powered services should be expected, including self-diagnosis, tailor-made car insurance, infotainment and mobile payment. The eSIM technology serves the connected car with a flexible platform to provide the necessary connectivity for any service, whilst also addressing crucial aspects of security and compliance.

About the author: Sönke Schröder is Director GTM Connectivity and IoT Innovation at Giesecke+Devrient