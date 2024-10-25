Entrepreneurial spirit fosters Detroit mobility innovation

Detroit’s Office of Mobility Innovation speeds the path from idea to implementation. By Megan Lampinen

Mobility needs are evolving rapidly, and cities around the world are struggling to keep pace with both new challenges and new technology solutions. Detroit, the historic home of US automotive manufacturing, is under particular scrutiny as it scrambles to remain relevant in the age of advanced digital mobility.

Helping to nurture promising technology developments in this space is the Office of Mobility Innovation (OMI). Founded in 2016, it was specifically designed to prepare the city for the future of transportation in all its various forms, creating a smoother path between innovation and regulatory compliance. Leading the OMI team is Tim Slusser, who believes Detroit has an “unparalleled” mobility ecosystem under development.

