Electrification and automation could ease Shanghai’s transportation issues

As China’s automotive industry enters a slower phase of more modest growth, players across the mobility spectrum are taking the time to reassess their operations in the region and plan for improved development and efficiency. When Cheng Wei, Chief Executive Officer of China’s largest ride-hailing company DiDi Chuxing, addressed the Beijing Motor Show in June 2018, he predicted that the country “could play a pivotal role” in transforming the existing automotive structure, becoming “a global leader in innovation.” As megacities across China continue to expand, there is an ever more pressing demand for forward-thinking transportation solutions that will further improve urban mobility across the board….