UK’s net zero delay could stymie investment in EVs

During a press conference on 20 September 2023, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that he would delay the UK ban on the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035. The delay means the UK now falls into step with EU automotive net zero timelines. The prime minister said he was “absolutely unequivocal” about meeting net zero carbon emission objectives by 2050 but had opted for a “more pragmatic, proportionate and realistic approach.”
