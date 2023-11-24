Toyota project lays a data foundation for fuel cell LCVs

A consortium project to create a hydrogen version of the Toyota Hilux could help validate the use of fuel cells in light commercial fleets. By Will Girling

Decarbonisation has become a high priority for commercial fleets, with two powertrain options offering a zero-emission alternative to diesel: battery electric (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cells (FCEVs). While batteries are arguably winning the debate in heavy-duty vehicles, light commercial vehicles (LCVs) present a compelling opportunity for hydrogen.

In September 2023, fleet management company Rivus published a report on its trial deployment of 3.5 tonne FCEVs from First Hydrogen. During testing as parcel delivery vehicles, the vans were found to be “much more robust” in carrying out operations than BEV models. Noted improvements included higher payload, longer range (up to 1,000km), and faster refuelling (ten minutes). These qualities are proving that the hydrogen fuel cell powertrain can be an efficient and practical solution well suited for the diversity of global LCV applications, which go beyond standard logistics operations.

However, at this early stage of development, more information is needed on the performance, practicality, and applicability of FCEVs across a range of LCV use cases. It is for this reason that consulting firm Ricardo has been working with Toyota since December 2022 to build a first-of-its-kind hydrogen-powered version of the OEM’s Hilux pick-up for the UK market.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here