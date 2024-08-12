E-mobility disruptors: who’s making waves?

The electric vehicle (EV) industry has only just begun what promises to be an epic journey towards zero-emission mobility. This vast ecosystem of varied players includes automakers, energy providers, charging point operators, and many more. Digital transformation company Futurice tracks the leading innovators within e-mobility, framing the global EV landscape through a UK lens. That includes anything from homegrown talent that only operates in the UK to UK subsidiaries of global companies and everything in between.

For the past few years, it has been condensing that data into an annual market overview. Each company is evaluated along four key metrics: ambition, impact, innovation, and momentum. This year’s E40 report highlights the top 40 brands, makers, and innovators leading the charge to net-zero mobility, but it’s only a snapshot in time. “The pace of change in this sector is astonishing,” says Matthew Edwards, Managing Partner at Futurice. “The difficulty with which we make the selection is like night and day compared to when we first started four years ago.”