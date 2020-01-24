Don’t count on blockchain for immediate supply chain transformation

If there’s one thing the logistics world appreciates, it is certainty. As things stand, blockchain provides little of that, despite the potential benefits on offer. By Xavier Boucherat

   January 24, 2020

Like any new technology, blockchain will have to sell itself to those in the industries where it hopes to make an impact. The logistics sector, where the bottom line matters above all else, will prove perhaps the hardest sell, particularly considering that after some years of promise, blockchain is yet to really make its mark. Few would dismiss it entirely as hype, but some commentators have speculated that it is many years out from fulfilling its true potential….

