Do tech tie-ups mean truckmakers risk becoming white goods manufacturers?

Smart gambit or a risky concession? The recent Waymo Daimler tie-up poses interesting questions around identity for truckmakers moving forward. By Xavier Boucherat

   November 5, 2020

Daimler’s recent announcement that it will partner with Waymo on an SAE Level 4 truck strongly hints at what some had suspected: the Alphabet-owned subsidiary leads the way on self-driving technology development, and automakers attempting to go it alone are at risk of being left behind. The announcement came despite Daimler Trucks having previously announced it would develop its own system, following the 2019 acquisition of Torc Robotics….

