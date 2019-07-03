Digitally linking robots can enable safer, more efficient manufacturing

Automation is a concept that is rapidly taking the automotive industry by storm. Whether it is automating bus routes, vehicle maintenance cycles or long-haul trucking, automation has the potential to create a more efficient, sustainable and safer world. However, while all of these concepts are very public facing, behind the scenes automation is also hard at work.
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference