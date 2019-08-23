Decarbonisation reliant on electrification and synthetic fuels

Cleaning up today’s vehicle fleet needs more than just batteries. On the path to decarbonisation, there is a prominent role for synthetic fuel. By Jack Hunsley

   August 23, 2019

When the industry talks about decarbonisation, much focus is given to technologies such as hybrid and and electric vehicles. While the former is already commonplace, taking the majority of vehicles fully electric is a far trickier long-term task. As such, today’s players are looking at other ways to decarbonise in the meantime….

Close
Close