Customer experience—not price wars—for brand success

The electric vehicle (EV) segment continues to grow as model offerings expand and emission targets tighten. In May 2022, an EY survey found that 52% of global car buyers are in the market for an EV, a significant tipping point for the industry. At the same time, competition has grown increasingly fierce over the past few months, with some brands resorting to price cuts in order to attract buyers. It’s never been more difficult, or more important, to get the customer experience right.