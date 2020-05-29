COVID-19 drives innovation in road freight sector

The novel coronavirus disease’s (COVID-19) impact on freight activity has been seismic. Speaking in a webinar hosted by Autotech Ventures, Steve Sensing, President of Global Supply Chain Solutions at Ryder, said that the last 70 days had proven dynamic. Some verticals, such as automotive, had ground to a halt, whereas others, such as food and drink, had seen activity virtually double. Figures from Uber Freight released in May confirmed the surge in demand for essential customer goods: in March, the company reported spot opportunities surging 250%….