Could universal software stacks make AVs mainstream in 2024?

A software stack capable of leveraging similarities in autonomy between different vehicles could supercharge the AV sector’s development. By Will Girling

Confidence in autonomous vehicles (AVs) has been shaken following high-profile court cases and closures, as well as a perceived deficit of return on investment. Rather than aiming too high too fast, many industry players now believe honing safety and cultivating immediately applicable use cases should be the sector’s primary focus.

Global AV software developer Oxa (formerly Oxbotica) agrees, although it still believes that ambition for the technology’s future should be maintained. When Chief Executive Gavin Jackson spoke to Automotive World in January 2023, he made it clear that current generation AV tech could achieve more. Since then, the UK-based company has opened a new office in Florida as it expands into the North American market.

Graeme Smith, Chief Product Engineering Officer at Oxa, offers his view on the route by which AVs could scale, the importance of a universal autonomy software stack, and why 2024 could be a pivotal year for the sector.

