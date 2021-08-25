Could threat of job losses slow autonomous deployments?

Vehicles have evolved considerably over the past 100 years, as has the technology used to build them. Today’s smart, connected and automated cars are built in smart, connected and automated factories. The jobs that go along with those factories have also evolved and will continue to do so as the industry moves to a future of ever greater autonomous driving.

The potential safety benefits of autonomous vehicles (AVs) are huge, and most automakers and numerous technology companies are making investments, running pilots or in some way preparing for an autonomous future. But this transition brings serious concerns about job losses. While replacing a human driver with a computer could bring numerous benefits, what will it mean for unemployment numbers?