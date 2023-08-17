Could OEM alliances resolve charge anxiety in the US? 

As electric vehicle (EV) adoption rates continue to grow in the US, the country’s charging infrastructure must be expanded. Automotive data analysis firm S&P Global Mobility reported in January 2023 that more than 150,000 charging stations have been deployed nationwide. This number comprises around 126,500 Level 2 chargers, 13,500 Level 3 chargers, as well as approximately 16,800 Tesla Destination Chargers and Superchargers.