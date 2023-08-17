Could OEM alliances resolve charge anxiety in the US? 

A recent alliance of seven major OEMs could help address charge anxiety in the US and spell a long-term victory for NACS. By Stewart Burnett 

As electric vehicle (EV) adoption rates continue to grow in the US, the country’s charging infrastructure must be expanded. Automotive data analysis firm S&P Global Mobility reported in January 2023 that more than 150,000 charging stations have been deployed nationwide. This number comprises around 126,500 Level 2 chargers, 13,500 Level 3 chargers, as well as approximately 16,800 Tesla Destination Chargers and Superchargers.  

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here