Could Kymco set the 2W battery swap standard?

Electric two-wheelers tackle many of today’s urban mobility challenges around emissions and congestion and look set to play a starring role in future transport ecosystems. Unlike electric passenger cars and commercial vehicles, many motorcycles and scooters already offer battery swap technology. The Swappable Batteries Motorcycles Consortium (SBMC) has been promoting a common standard for L-category vehicle batteries for the past couple of years and today boasts 38 members, including Honda, Suzuki, Piaggio, Kawasaki, Niu and Kymco.