Could Japan’s continued hybrid focus prove a costly mistake?

According to EY Mobility’s ‘EV Readiness Index’ report from September 2023, Japan is no longer the world’s number one car exporter. As the New York Times puts it, due to “quadrupled exports inside three years, China has surpassed Japan”. China exported 2.34 million cars between January and June 2023, compared to Japan’s 2.04 million, figures largely due to China’s EV-centric focus.