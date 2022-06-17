Could EV supply chain shortages lead to ICE innovation?

The transition toward electric vehicles (EVs) and away from internal combustion engines (ICE) has been gaining pace, with more demand than ever. More electric cars were registered in the UK in 2021 than in the previous five years combined, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Yet, despite the surging popularity of EVs and zero-emission regulations, the ICE market is set to continue growing.
According to the Data Bridge Market Research, studies indicated that in 2021, the global ICE market was valued at US$58,514.15bn and is expected to grow to US$93,615.18bn by 2029. Its estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) adds up to 6.05% throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us