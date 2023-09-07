Could CX become the next frontier for charging operators? 

In July 2023, the UK government outlined its plan to improve the public charging experience for electric vehicle (EV) drivers. The Public Charge Point Regulations take aim at a variety of public charging aspects, mandating that providers ensure 99% of their chargers are operational over a 12-month rolling basis. Fines of more than £10,000 (US$12,600) per malfunctioning unit will be levied against providers that fail to meet this target.