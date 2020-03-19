Confusion stymies electric vehicle adoption

Electric vehicles (EVs) are gradually moving into the mainstream in markets around the world. Many governments are keen to promote uptake for the environmental benefits they promise, and some cities are on track to become EV-only centres in the future. The UK recently sent shock waves through the industry when it brought forward by five years plans to ban all gasoline and diesel cars, and to include hybrids in that group. While steps like this have delighted environmental campaigners, they have simultaneously raised red flags for others….