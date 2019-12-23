COMMENT: Software and collaboration are essential for future auto industry success

The fastest-rising automotive brands are firmly built around people’s needs and constantly evolve to anticipate and provide seamless access to experiences, products and services, writes Simon Thun

   December 23, 2019

A car manufactured today is a different beast to one made only ten years ago. Changes in the automotive sector have come thick and fast, with technological advancements driving innovation. A new car in 2020 is more likely than not to have fuel-efficient technology, in-car entertainment and advanced digital safety features—innovations initially born outside of the traditional automotive industry. If this trend continues, the imminent risk for automotive brands is that they will lose the connection to customers and their expectations….

