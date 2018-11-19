COMMENT: Ghosn’s unexpected dismissal threatens an auto industry house of cards

The ousting of Carlos Ghosn and the likely unravelling of the ties binding the world’s largest automaker group will be felt across the global auto industry, writes Martin Kahl

   November 19, 2018

Had Carlos Ghosn stepped down in 2017 not only from his post as Nissan Chief Executive, but from all of his corporate responsibilities, he would in all likelihood have been given the automotive industry equivalent of a 21-gun salute; lauded as the man who saved Renault, then Nissan, then AvtoVAZ, then Mitsubishi, and then created the world’s largest car company, Ghosn was a visionary who pushed electrification and championed autonomous driving….

