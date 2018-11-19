COMMENT: Ghosn’s unexpected dismissal threatens an auto industry house of cards

Had Carlos Ghosn stepped down in 2017 not only from his post as Nissan Chief Executive, but from all of his corporate responsibilities, he would in all likelihood have been given the automotive industry equivalent of a 21-gun salute; lauded as the man who saved Renault, then Nissan, then AvtoVAZ, then Mitsubishi, and then created the world’s largest car company, Ghosn was a visionary who pushed electrification and championed autonomous driving….