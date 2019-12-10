COMMENT: Cars gain vision as augmented reality hits the road

Augmented reality will play an important role in the future, especially when it comes to providing drivers with relevant information about their environment, writes Nils Lenke

   December 10, 2019

Augmented reality (AR) and the superimposition of real images with virtual animation are generally known from games like Pokémon Go, but this technology is also finding its way into our cars through various exciting applications. These include wearable technology, head-up displays (HUD) visible only to the driver, or even the use of the vehicle’s windscreen as a real, semi-transparent display visible to driver and passengers and with which both can interact….

Close
Close