COMMENT: Cars gain vision as augmented reality hits the road

Augmented reality (AR) and the superimposition of real images with virtual animation are generally known from games like Pokémon Go, but this technology is also finding its way into our cars through various exciting applications. These include wearable technology, head-up displays (HUD) visible only to the driver, or even the use of the vehicle’s windscreen as a real, semi-transparent display visible to driver and passengers and with which both can interact….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference