Cloud technology proves pivotal enabler for industry transformation

Dominik Wee, Managing Director of Manufacturing and Transportation at Google Cloud, shares his view of the impact cloud computing can have on mobility evolution. By Megan Lampinen

   March 5, 2020

Cloud technology is driving innovation across the automotive industry. The phrase ‘data is the new oil’—coined nearly 15 years ago—has never been more true. From connected cars to smart factories, automotive players are accessing unprecedented amounts of data. The cloud is proving invaluable when it comes to harnessing, storing and transferring that data. With the move towards vehicle-to-everything communication and autonomous driving, its role will only become more pivotal….

