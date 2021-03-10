Chinese EV makers scout new growth in EU and US

China’s domestic automakers are looking west for new growth opportunities. Past attempts at cracking Europe and North America have not gone well, and the availability of Chinese models today reflects this.
Rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in both markets and a willingness to embrace new brands make the prospects look quite different this time around.
China is currently the world’s…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference