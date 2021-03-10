Chinese EV makers scout new growth in EU and US

Favourable consumer trends and state incentives mean China can extend its EV leadership across the pond. By Freddie Holmes

   March 10, 2021

China’s domestic automakers are looking west for new growth opportunities. Past attempts at cracking Europe and North America have not gone well, and the availability of Chinese models today reflects this.

Rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in both markets and a willingness to embrace new brands make the prospects look quite different this time around.

Xpeng SUVs boarding Chinese ferry
China-made EVs are making their way into Europe

China is currently the world’s…

Close
Close