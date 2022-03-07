China to attract new investors with FCEV push

History has shown that China’s automotive industry does not do things by halves. It first went all-in on battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and took an early lead as a result. It is now pushing ahead with a hydrogen offensive. Government mandates will ensure that targets to launch at least one million fuel cell vehicles (FCEVs) by 2030 are met, and business across the hydrogen ecosystem is already heating up.

Considering hydrogen’s current position on the global stage, this may come as a surprise. In Europe and North America, efforts in the passenger car space have fallen flat. In the commercial vehicle space, however, things make far better sense, with fast refuelling times and comparable range to a diesel or natural gas truck or bus. For this reason, heavy-duty vehicles will be prioritised by China.

The country has already been home to fuel cell commercial vehicles for years, but activity is surging. In January