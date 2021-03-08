China looks to repeat EV success with fuel cell vehicles

Having led the adoption of battery electric vehicles (EVs), China is now turning its attention toward a hydrogen economy. New government policies and industry-led projects could spark a dramatic increase in the use of hydrogen across the country over the next decade.

Hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles (FECVs) have played second fiddle to EVs to date, but a 2020 directive from the Chinese government indicates a new focus on hydrogen moving forward. The goal is to have one million FCEVs on the road and 1,000 hydrogen refuelling stations by 2030, with heavy vehicles a priority. It may seem a lofty target, but China already boasts a track record of creating demand for zero emissions vehicles.

It is bolstered by a move to…