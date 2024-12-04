China escalates US EV trade war with raw minerals ban

The trade war between the US and China continues to escalate, and semiconductors are the latest target. On 3 December 2024, the outgoing Biden administration broadened limits on China’s access to advanced microchip technology, particularly in artificial intelligence and military applications. The latest rules include sales restrictions affecting 140 companies, including Chinese chip manufacturers Piotech and SiCarrier, with some entities in Japan, South Korea, and Singapore also affected.
