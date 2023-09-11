Cheap EV charging may not cancel out high entry cost barrier 

One of the biggest selling points of purchasing an electric vehicle (EV) is that it is cheaper to run than an equivalent internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle. A 2020 study by consumer advocacy nonprofit Consumer Reports found that EV drivers in the US tend to spend around 60% less on recharging/refuelling than their ICE-driving counterparts. This helps to offset the higher upfront costs—the average RRP for an EV is US$10,000 higher than an ICE vehicle, according to automotive services provider Cox Automotive.