Chariot shakes up Denver commute as congestion concerns grow

The city of Denver is growing quickly, putting a real strain on the transport network. The population has rocketed by nearly 250,000 people since 1990, according to 2018 estimates from the US Census Bureau. All those new residents mean more cars on the road, more congestion and more emissions. City planners have been concerned about the trend for years. Back in 2015, the Denver Regional Council of Governments issued a stark warning on worsening congestion, predicting that “the period from 2 to 4pm in 2040 [will] have as much traffic as from 4 to 6pm today.” Don’t even ask what 4 to 6pm would look like by 2040.

