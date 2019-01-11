CES 2019: It’s time for auto industry stakeholders to find niche value

As the latest edition of Las Vegas’ showcase technology convention draws to a close, it is clear that the automotive industry’s presence at the show shows no signs of slowing.

While companies such as Apple, Samsung and Microsoft have allowed the consumer electronics side of the four-day event to maintain its position as the main headline grabber, the rise of mobility megatrends – electric, shared and autonomous – is giving the automotive industry a platform to rival these players; it might also be raising questions about not if but when the automotive industry will outgrow CES altogether….