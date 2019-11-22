Central and eastern Europe: the new automotive tech frontier?

Recent years have seen numerous brands invest in central and Eastern Europe, and Hungary argues that it’s well placed to usher in the new, electrified age of mobility. By Xavier Boucherat

   November 22, 2019

The central and eastern European region has emerged as a manufacturing powerhouse for the bloc’s automotive industry. Over the years, domestic brands such as Skoda and Dacia have been joined by the likes of VW, Daimler, Jaguar Land Rover and Hyundai in nations such as Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic….

