CAVs can create intuitive and inclusive urban living experiences

Just a short while ago, the ability to connect a smartphone to a vehicle’s infotainment system was considered cutting edge tech. Now today’s leading connected vehicles can remotely stream video, audio and even computer games to their dashboard. Manufacturers are eager to catalyse connectivity growth, but, considering the pace of innovation, projecting exactly what future consumers will want and need from their connected mobility experiences in the near to medium term is no small task. However, according to its recent Connected Consumer 2030 report, Vodafone Smart Technology believes it has sketched out the roadmap to the next decade.